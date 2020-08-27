In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 August 2020 5:20 pm / 9 comments

Since its launch in February, the 10th-generation Honda Accord has gone on to be the best-selling D-segment sedan in Malaysia, commanding as much as 40% of the market share (as of June 2020). To date, Honda Malaysia said it has received more than 920 bookings for the car, of which close to 500 have been delivered to customers.

In terms of bookings, the Central region is the largest contributor with 42%, followed by the Southern region with 23% and Northern region with 19%. Unsurprisingly, Platinum White Pearl is the most popular colour, accounting for 33% of total bookings.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO, Toichi Ishiyama said: “The Accord was introduced to excite the market and redefine its segment with the combination of elegant design, enhanced 1.5L VTEC Turbocharged engine and the full suite of Honda Sensing.”

“Since its launch the bookings and sales performance for this flagship model have gradually increased, where the major contribution was during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period that helped continue its momentum,” he added.

To briefly recap, the locally-assembled 10th-gen Accord is only available with the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine, putting out 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the Accord will accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds (9.0 seconds for the entry-level 1.5 TC). Top speed is 190 km/h.

Standard safety features include six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Agile Handing Assist (AHA), ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist. However, the top 1.5 TC-P model is the only variant to get Honda Sensing, featuring Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Low Speed Follow (LSF).

For pricing, the 1.5 TC is currently going for RM178,203, whereas the 1.5 TC-P will cost you RM187,390. These are SST-free prices which will remain in effect until December 31, 2020, otherwise the cars would retail at RM185,900 and RM195,900 respectively. You may browse CarBase.my to check out their specifications in detail, and watch the video review below to see what we think of the latest Accord.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Accord 1.5 TC-P