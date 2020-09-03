In Audi, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 3 September 2020 5:36 pm / 0 comments

Looks so good, doesn’t it? This is the Audi RS6 Avant ‘RS Tribute edition’, which marks the start of sales of the super wagon in the US market. Sounds meh, but this is a big deal because they don’t get a lot of estates over in America – this is one hell of a wagon and surely worthy of celebration.

Tribute is paid to the original performance wagon by the four rings (with the help of Porsche), the RS2 Avant from 1994. A quarter of a century ago, Audi’s first RS car – with a 315 PS/410 Nm five-cylinder turbo engine, quattro grip and room for five plus luggage – was born, and the wagon has since become iconic. Mention the name and most will imagine it in Nogaro blue.

Today’s topic is painted in the same gorgeous shade of blue, with pearl effect and black accents on the grille, side blades, rear diffuser and roof rails. The side mirrors are in body colour. Those five-arm wheels that look like weapons are 22-inch Audi Sport items wrapped with 285/30 Pirelli P-Zero UHP rubber. Plenty of room for those big, red brake calipers to be seen.

Inside, the cabin features carbon twill structure inlays and Denim blue contrast stitching to accentuate the Valcona S Sport seats, perforated steering wheel, RS floor mats and leather elements on the dashboard. The front seats also include lower seat panels in leather with Denim blue contrast stitch.

The RS6 Avant is powered by a 4.0 litre TFSI V8 engine making 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque from 2,050 to 4,500 rpm. An eight-speed automatic sends drive to all four wheels, with the quattro AWD system featuring a self-locking centre differential. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 3.6 seconds, and top speed is 280 km/h. Not bad for a “family wagon” eh?

The RS Tribute edition is fully loaded, and standard kit includes the Driver Assistance Package – which includes Audi adaptive cruise assist and Audi side assist – and the Executive package, which bundles heated rear seats, head-up display and power soft-closing doors. There’s also a Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System if you tire of the RS sports exhaust system.

For American RS6 Avant prospects, surely the RS Tribute edition’s Nogaro blue paint alone is worth rushing to the dealership. They’re making 25 units of the RS Tribute edition, which is priced at $136,800 (RM566,571).

If you missed the news last month, the Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback are now officially available in Malaysia, along with the RS4 Avant and RS5 Sportback. The RS6 and RS7, both with the same 4.0L V8, are priced at RM976,309 and RM988,544 respectively. Less monstrous but still plenty quick, the RS4 Avant and RS5 Sportback are powered by a 2.9 litre biturbo V6 with 450 hp and 600 Nm. The four-door coupe does 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, two tenths faster than the RS4 Avant.

Click on the links for full details on the Malaysian-spec Audi RS6 Avant/RS7 Sportback, and RS4 Avant/RS5 Sportback.

GALLERY: Audi RS6 Avant RS Tribute edition

