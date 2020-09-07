In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2020 11:21 am / 1 comment

We’ve seen much of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4 already, but here’s a first look at the electric SUV’s interior, as VW details the production EV’s cabin, a “modern feel-good lounge”.

Wolfsburg is promising a more spacious cabin than comparable models, a benefit of the ID.4’s compact electric powertrain. Head of Volkswagen Group Design Klaus Zyciora summarises the interior as “freedom on the outside, free space on the inside,” adding that “the ID.4 brings a new sense of space to its category thanks to the new MEB platform, our modular electric drive matrix.” Zyciora and his team developed the ID.4 in his former role as head of Volkswagen Brand Design.

The door handles on the ID.4 are flush with the body and come with electric unlocking. The door openings are large and the seating position is high, while the rear bench offers as much space as a conventional SUV in the next category up, VW claims. Boot space is 543 litres before folding the rear seats.

Design wise, VW says that the ID.4 dashboard appears flowing and lightweight, focussing on the essentials. The dash panel was designed to look floating, as it is not linked to the centre console.

With a prominent central screen standing tall above a small cluster of controls and the AC vents, it reminds us a bit of the latest Toyota Corolla’s dash design. “The intuitive operability of the ID.4 brings a new, electric ease to the crossover SUV category,” Zyciora says. When it’s dark, the background lighting can be adjusted within a 30-colour spectrum. An optional large, tilting panoramic glass sunroof is a boon on cool days.

ID Light is a new feature in all ID models. The light strip below the windscreen supports drivers in various situations with intuitive lighting effects in different colours. Situations include when the car’s drive system is active or if the car is locked/unlocked.

The ID Light also gets info from the driver assist and navigation systems, and signals braking prompts and incoming phone calls. In conjunction with the navigation system, ID Light helps guide drivers through traffic – by blinking, it recommends a lane change and can also warn the driver if their ID.4 is in the wrong lane.

The front seats are described as sporty and comfortable. In the ID.4 1ST Max limited edition, which will be available at from market launch in Germany, the seats bear the seal of approval by the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR). They come with a number of electrical adjustment options, while their pneumatic lumbar supports have a built-in massage function.

The ID.4 1ST and ID.4 1ST Max limited edition models come with seat covers made from animal-free materials. VW used a combination of leatherette and ArtVelours, a microfibre material that consists of around 20% recycled PET bottles. Platinum Grey and Florence Brown are the two main cabin colours, with Piano Black or Electric White being the trim colours.

This is the production ID.4 sent to Chinese authorities for type approval

The ID.4 – VW’s second ID electric model after the ID.3 five-door hatchback – will be making its world debut before the end of this month, with first deliveries set to happen before 2020 closes. After Europe will be China, and later, USA.

Check out live images of the production ID.4 leaked from China type approval below. Documents for the same purpose list down the ID.4’s dimensions as 4,592 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,629 mm tall and a wheelbase of 2,765 mm; all those figures eclipse the Tiguan’s except for height.