In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 8 September 2020 2:02 pm / 1 comment

It looks like the G20 BMW 3 Series line-up in Malaysia will soon grow to include the 330e plug-in hybrid variant. This particular model with a trade plate was spotted making the rounds in Putrajaya, and it looks to be an M Sport variant, as indicated by the rear bumper design.

Unfortunately, this is the only view of the car that we could get our hands on. For performance, the 330e’s primary source of propulsion comes from a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. On its own, it makes 184 hp (same as the 320i), but together with an 80 kW (109 hp) electric motor, the PHEV system makes 252 hp and 420 Nm of torque.

That’s exactly the same output as the F30 330e model, but the G20 330e gets an XtraBoost feature that delivers an additional 30 kW (41 hp, available only in Sport mode) of accelerative boost, temporarily raising output to 292 hp. It does the century sprint in six seconds flat (0.1 seconds quicker than the F30 330e), and would top out at 230 km/h.

The average fuel consumption is rated at 1.7 litres per 100 km. Positioned under the rear seats is a larger 12 kWh battery that, when fully charged, delivers an all-electric range of up to 60 km. Its placement sacrifices boot space slightly – the 330e gets 375 litres of space versus the regular 480 litres.

In other markets, the 330e can be kitted with all the options that are available on the standard G20 3 Series. That includes the full M Sport kit, adaptive M suspension, Variable Sports Steering, M sports braking system, Driving Assistant Professional with steering and lane guidance, and Parking Assistant with the new Reversing Assistant feature.

Now, it’s unclear how BMW Group Malaysia will be positioning the new 330e M Sport in Malaysia. Will it phase out the 330i M Sport like the F30 330e did, or will it be offered alongside the 320i Sport and 330i M Sport? Well, only time will tell. For now, check out our quick walk-around of the car in the video, below.

