With Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) confirming the arrival of the B18 Nissan Sylphy and Kicks e-Power, current owners of the Livina MPV must be thinking: will the second-generation ND model be introduced here as well?

According to Nissan Motor Indonesia’s president, Isau Sekiguchi, there are plans to export the Livina to a few other Asian markets, including Japan. For the uninitiated, the latest Livina is built and sold exclusively in Indonesia, but Nissan had already wound down its manufacturing operations in the country.

However, Sekiguchi said Nissan could leverage on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance for continued production of the Livina. It will be assembled at the Mitsubishi Cikarang plant in West Java. So far, no additional details have been provided regarding its export plans, although Sekiguchi did mention that the export strategy has been well received by the Indonesian government.

As a recap, the second-generation Nissan Livina was launched in Indonesia in February 2019. If you find the design very familiar, that’s because the car is essentially a rebadged Mitsubishi Xpander, hence the production at Mitsubishi’s plant.

Most of the Xpander’s sheetmetal have been carried over, although styling changes include Nissan’s V-Motion face, a unique front bumper, rounded wheel arches (squared on the Xpander), a slightly different tail lights design, and a two-piece silver rear diffuser.

Under the skin, the Livina shares the same 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, with drive sent to the front wheels as standard.

Equipment highlights include a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, LED DRLs, 16-inch two-tone alloys, colour multi-info display with eco indicator, reverse camera, keyless entry with push start, tilt and telescopic steering and 12V power outlets for each row. So, would you like for the new seven-seater Livina to be sold here?

