In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 15 September 2020 10:17 am / 0 comments

The world’s most innovative car, the first ever Porsche Taycan, will be making its Malaysian debut this Friday on September 18. Much like the local unveiling of the Porsche 911 Speedster and flagship 718 models, you too can tune in to the digital launch event by clicking on this link.

Porsche’s first ever electric car needs no introduction. Since its debut in September 2019, the Taycan has won around 40 international awards, including the 2020 World Car of the Year (both World Performance Car and World Luxury Car), the China Green Car of the Year, German Car of the Year, and the Game Changer of the Year award by BBC TopGear Magazine; just to name a few.

The Taycan is underpinned by a high-tech 800-volt architecture, and is fitted with a two-speed transmission on the rear axle. Scientists from the Centre of Automotive Management (CAM) also gave recognition for the car’s high recuperative power of up to 265 kW, which is the best in the segment.

Presently, there are three flavours of the Taycan on offer, starting with the “entry-level” Taycan 4S with 571 PS and up to 463 km of range. One rung up is the Taycan Turbo, offering up to 680 PS and 850 Nm of torque on overboost. The range-topping Taycan Turbo S dishes out an astonishing 761 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque in overboost mode, helping it do the century sprint in a blistering time of 2.8 seconds.

Both the Turbo S and Turbo feature a 93.4 kWh battery (79.2 kWh for the Taycan 4S), which provide 381 km to 450 km of range for the Taycan Turbo, or 388 km to 412 km for the hotter Turbo S variant. All quoted range are based on the WLTP test cycle.

For charging, all three variants support 270 kW DC fast-charging capacities. At full pelt, getting a 100-km charge-up only requires 5.5 minutes. Charging from 5% to 80% (for the larger battery on the Turbo and Turbo S) via the same 270 kW outlet takes just 22.5 minutes. You can also plug it into an 11 kW AC charger, but this takes nine hours for a full charge.

Interesting, isn’t it? Well, if you’re planning on being on the cutting edge of electromobility, be sure to tune in to the live stream this Friday, September 18 at 8 pm to learn about its pricing and specifications.