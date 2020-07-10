In Cars, Porsche, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 10 July 2020 11:38 am / 1 comment

The new Porsche 911 Speedster has landed in Malaysia. With production limited to just 1,948 units globally and a starting price of RM2.7 million, you not only have to be really rich, you also have to be privileged enough to even be shortlisted as a potential owner.

While cars in this price range are typically considered a luxury, the 911 Speedster is much more of a driver’s car than you’d think. For starters, it’s based on the 911 GT3, but its 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine now gets individual throttle bodies and revs all the way to 9,000 rpm, with output rated at 510 PS at 8,400 rpm and 470 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels through the sole six-speed manual gearbox with rev-matching function (this can be disabled, of course), allowing it to do the century sprint in four seconds flat before topping out at 310 km/h. There’s also Porsche Active Suspension Management with sports tuning, Porsche Torque Vectoring, rear-axle steering, dynamic engine mounts and standard carbon-ceramic brakes.

GALLERY: 991 Porsche 911 Speedster