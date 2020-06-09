In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 9 June 2020 3:39 pm / 0 comments

Last week, Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) officially launched the 991 Porsche 911 Speedster online, and soon after, the company invited the media to have a look at the car at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara. So here you go – a full gallery of the latest low-slung droptop 911 for your perusal.

Priced starting at a cool RM2.7 million before options, the new Speedster is essentially a convertible GT3 with a chopped windscreen, marking the swansong of the 991 generation. Although the price is quite a bit steeper than its hardtop sibling (a whole million ringgit, to be exact), it does come with a few key tweaks of its own to make up the difference.

The body addenda are largely identical to the GT3, including the larger front air intakes, a unique rear bumper design, a diffuser and twin centre-exit exhausts. Where it differs is above the rear-mounted engine, where the fixed wing has been substituted for a double-bubble cowl that cantilevers rearwards to reveal a manually-operated fabric roof. You’ll also find the more subtle active rear spoiler from the GT3 Touring.

Inside, you’ll find carbon fibre bucket seats upholstered in black leather, as well as lightweight door panels with black fabric door pulls and storage nets instead of hard pockets. There’s also a badge between the seats that commemorates Porsche’s 70th anniversary back in 2018.

The car you see here is decked out with the Heritage Edition package, which mimics the original 2018 concept. This brings forth a GT Silver Metallic paint finish with a white front bumper, the latter leading to twin “spears” that stretch across the front fenders.

Dressing up the car still further are the obligatory Porsche side stripes, motorsport-style number decals on the doors and bonnet (which can be customised with the owner’s preferred single- or double-digit race number), Cognac leather upholstery, gold badging and a ’50s-style Porsche crest. No round Talbot wing mirrors here, unfortunately, just the standard SportDesign items.

Of course, like any other Porsche, the most important bits are to be found under the skin. The 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six – which spins up to a heady 9,000 rpm – has been retained, but it has gained race car-like individual throttle bodies for whipcrack-fast throttle response.

In this configuration, it splits the difference between the GT3 and the GT3 RS, pushing out 510 PS at 8,400 rpm and 470 Nm at 6,250 rpm. That’s 10 PS more than the GT3, despite the fitment of twin gasoline particulate filters that allow the engine to meet the latest Euro 6d TEMP regulations.

Better yet, the Speedster is offered only with an honest-to-goodness six-speed manual gearbox – no fancy-pants PDK nonsense here – complete with a rev-matching function. So equipped, it is able to breeze past the 100 km/h mark in just four seconds flat, before reaching a top speed of 310 km/h.

The chassis is again lifted from the GT3, with a 25 mm lower ride height, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with sports tuning, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), rear-axle steering, dynamic engine mounts and standard carbon-ceramic brakes.

Further improving dynamics is the extensive use of carbon fibre components, including the 911 R’s bonnet and front wings as well as the aforementioned rear cowl. Porsche says the latter is the largest and most complex panel it has ever made for a production car using a single piece of carbon fibre.

If you’re really feeling flush, you can also order the car with a matching Porsche Design watch. The Chronograph 911 Speedster and Chronograph 911 Speedster Heritage Edition are officially certified chronometers with a titanium case (coated in black titanium carbide), a carbon case, genuine Porsche leather on the straps and a rotor designed to look like the real car’s 20-inch centre-lock alloy wheels. The watch (and the car itself) is limited to just 1,948 pieces, corresponding to the year of Porsche’s inception.

Want to have your own look at the new 911 Speedster? You won’t have to wait long – the car you see here will be on display exclusively at Porsche Centre Sungai Besi from June 13. As you’d expect in this “new normal” during the upcoming recovery movement control order, visitors are encouraged to make prior appointments and exercise basic hygiene practices.