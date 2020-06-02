In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 2 June 2020 2:45 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), the authorised importer of Porsche vehicles in Malaysia will be launching the Porsche 911 Speedster, and the event will take place virtually on its social media platforms at 8 pm tonight. You may click here to tune in via the company’s Facebook page, or through its Instagram profile – whichever platform of your preference.

Now, the 991-based 911 Speedster is unique in that only 1,948 units will be made for the global market. It’s the first GT-based Speedster that’s conceived to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Porsche building sports cars, and is powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six with 510 hp and 470 Nm of torque (same as that found in the outgoing 911 GT3 and GT3 RS).

This engine revs up to 9,000 rpm and is paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. Drive is sent to the rear wheels (with rear-axle steering), propelling the Speedster from zero to 100 km/h in four seconds, before maxing out at 310 km/h. The engine is enhanced with individual throttle bodies that improve responsiveness, which Porsche says feels “just like the 911 GT3 R race car.” It weighs just 1,465 kg – 5 kg less than the BMW 330i M Sport.

Notable features include Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and PASM with sports tuning (lowers the car by 25 mm), and the car comes with 20-inch forged Speedster alloys with central locks and internally vented PCCB brakes (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake) as standard.

SDAP didn’t reveal the exact number of 911 Speedsters bound for Malaysia, but each purchase comes with a unique Porsche Design 911 Speedster Chronograph watch. The high-performance flyback-chronograph with the in-house Werk 01.200 movement features Speedster specific design elements such as a carbon-fibre dial and a rotor modelled after the Speedster centre lock wheel. Genuine Porsche interior leather and thread are also used for the perforated black leather.

For aspiring owners, Porsche also offers the optional Heritage Design package. This features classic Porsche design elements from the 1950s and 1960s, such as Black and Cognac interior colour scheme, special “spears” paintwork in white, historic motorsports decals for the doors and front lid, as well as gold-coloured logos and “PORSCHE” lettering on the sides of the vehicle.

If you’re planning to add this to the collection, well, be prepared to part with at least RM2.7 million (sans options). SDAP says the new 911 Speedster will be exclusively displayed at the Porsche Centre Sungai Besi from June 13, 2020. Visitors are encouraged to make prior appointments and exercise basic hygiene practices, of course.