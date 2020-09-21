In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 21 September 2020 9:35 pm / 1 comment

BMW Group Malaysia has just introduced the MINI Electric First Edition, a special run model that is limited to just 15 units. At RM238,380, it costs a full RM20,000 more than the standard Cooper SE that was launched last month, and included in the price is a four-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service, as well as eight years or 100,000 km warranty for the battery.

Unique to the First Edition are the MINI Yours Enigmatic Black paint, huge panoramic glass roof, First Edition Door Sill, First Edition Side Scuttle (with the 1/15 plaque indicating its exclusivity), and anti-dazzle interior and exterior mirrors. The car can also be had in White Silver, although they both ride on the same 17-inch Power Spoke wheels with run-flat tyres.

Inside, the First Edition gets the more luxurious Walknappa Leather Lounge Upholstery, Union Jack motif on the head restraints, Walknappa Leather Lounge Steering Wheel with white contrast stitching, as well as Carbon Black seats.

Other niceties include the 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 12-colour LED ambient lighting, 5.5-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone climate control, and the range-topping 8.8-inch touchscreen MINI Visual Boost with MINI Connected and Apple CarPlay. These are all carried over from the regular Cooper SE, by the way.

No changes have been done to its electric propulsion system, so the car continues to offer 184 hp (135 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 100 to 1,000 rpm. A single-stage transmission is standard, allowing the city slicker to sprint from 0-60 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The full century sprint is achieved in 7.3 seconds, and it would top out at an electronically limited speed of 150 km/h.

Battery juice comes from the same 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery (net content of 28.9 kWh), which operates at 350.4 volts. MINI says this is good for a range of up to 234 km (WLTP cycle; 270 km on NEDC cycle), so best start cultivating the habit of overnight charging.

Speaking of charging, the car comes with an 11 kW onboard charger and a Type 2 to three-pin household plug charging cable (dubbed the contingency cable) as standard. There’s the optional 22 kW MINI Wallbox Plus (with an integrated Type 2 cable) as well.

Charging the car from 0-80% takes 12 hours with the contingency cable (3-pin household plug). With an 11 kW three-phase wallbox, it takes 3.5 hours to fully charge the car (2.5 hours from 0-80%), or 4.2 hours through a 7.4 kW single-phase wallbox. It also supports up to 50 kW DC fast-charging, taking just 1.4 hours for a full charge (36 minutes from 0-80%), but this requires a CCS Combo 2 connection.

The safety kit is also pretty comprehensive, featuring the MINI Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant as standard. These include functions such as autonomous emergency braking (Light City Braking Function; between 6 km/h to 60 km/h), Traffic Sign Recognition, and Approach Control Warning and Person Warning.

You may browse CarBase.my for a more detailed breakdown of the Cooper SE’s specifications. We’ve also put the Cooper SE through its paces in Miami, Florida earlier this year, so be sure to give that a read. Alternatively, you may also watch our first impressions review in the video, below.

GALLERY: MINI Cooper SE (standard variant)