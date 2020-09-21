In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 21 September 2020 11:29 am / 3 comments

BMW has teased its upcoming M3 and M4 sedan and coupe duo again ahead of their debut slated for this month, with a few selected details visible through the coloured smoke in these images. The green smoke used here alludes to the Isle of Man Green paint finish that will be available on the next-generation M cars, according to BMW Blog.

We know that the next M3 and M4 will pack the S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo inline-six that will be offered in two states of tune, namely 480 PS and 510 PS. A six-speed manual – as seen in a teaser image here – along with rear-wheel-drive will be standard, while the higher-output Competition variant will offer 510 PS, though this will be offered exclusively with an eight-speed automatic, and M xDrive will become available later on.

Here, we also get to see the M4’s seat design which integrates the headrest, and features high shoulder bolsters for lateral support as well as cut-outs below the headrest to mimic those on racing bucket seats for harnesses to pass through. We also get to see one half of the M3’s quad exhaust pipes.

The coming generation of M3 and M4 will also herald the first-ever production M3 Touring, set to bear the G81 model code. The load-lugging G81 variant of the M3 is undergoing a two-year development process, which means that the G83 M4 Convertible will arrive before that, as the open-air two-door is scheduled to premiere next year.

Powertrain details have yet to be confirmed for the M3 Touring, however this would likely feature an automatic transmission to go with the S58 powerplant that already features in the X3 M and X4 M, given the practical slant of the latest bodystyle that is to be offered from the M3 range.

The M SUVs achieve a 0-100 km/h time of 4.2 seconds through their 480 PS/600 Nm outputs, or 4.1 seconds in the more potent 510 PS form. With less mass to move, the more compact M3 and M4 will improve on those acceleration times, and possibly in terms of top speed as well, which is 285 km/h on the M Driver’s Package-equipped X3 M and X4 M.

GALLERY: G80 BMW M3 in camouflage

GALLERY: G82 BMW M4 in camouflage