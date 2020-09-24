In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 24 September 2020 2:42 pm / 12 comments

UMW Toyota Motor has announced the confirmed retail prices of the 2020 Toyota Hilux facelift, which is set to be officially launched soon. There are some changes from the estimated pricing revealed last month.

The five variant range for the refreshed pick-up starts with the Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 at RM92,880, which is RM1k less than previously listed in the earlier estimated pricing. This is followed by the first of the four double-cab models, the 2.4E AT 4×4, which goes for RM108,880, also RM1k less than previously suggested.

Likewise, the 2.4G MT 4×4, which at RM111,880 is also RM1k cheaper than stated last month. Next comes the 2.4V AT 4×4 – the upgrade from the outgoing 2.4 L-Edition is priced at RM133,880, again RM1k less than suggested earlier. Meanwhile, the range-topping 2.8 Rogue AT 4×4 is RM2k cheaper than estimated, the variant being priced at RM146,880. As detailed last month, UMWT is offering customers an early bird price of RM144,880 for the 2.8 Rogue, for sales of the variant made this year.

All prices are on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of SST (pick-up trucks are not eligible for sales tax cuts) as well as a five-year/unlimited-mileage factory warranty.

The 2.4 litre versions will likely feature the 2GD-FTV mill seen previously, with its outputs of 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm remaining unchanged. As for the 1G-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine on the Rogue, improvements now result in the unit delivering 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm, up by 27 PS and 50 Nm from before.

Items on the equipment list will include bi-LED headlamps with LED fog lamps, an Optitron instrument cluster with an updated multi-info display as well as a touchscreen head unit that has support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS), which will allow owners to check their vehicle’s real-time location via a mobile app and subscription.

Also making its way on to the Hilux is the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of safety and driver assistance systems, with the suite on the pick-up consisting of three systems, namely Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist. Also, the 2.4 litre versions are set to be dressed with new 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel designs.