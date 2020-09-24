In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 September 2020 10:43 am / 2 comments

Is the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 getting an engine displacement increase for next year? This seems likely, going by documents filed with the Deutsche Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) or German Federal Motor Transport Authority in an application for type approval.

With the coming into force of Euro 5 regulations in January, 2021, motorcycle makers are getting products into compliance with stringent emissions regulations. This usually means a slight increase in engine size to ensure emissions and noise toe the line, as has been done by other motorcycle manufacturers like BMW Motorrad, Triumph and Ducati.

From documents submitted to KBA, the code MTN890D is mentioned, indicating an increase in engine size to 890 cc. This is based on the current model MT-09 with an 847 cc mill carrying the code MTN850, making it a reasonable assumption the 2021 Euro 5 model will follow Yamaha’s numbering nomenclature.

Should this be the case, it is likely the same engine upsize will apply to other models in Yamaha’s catalogue which carry the same inline three-cylinder engine. These include the Yamaha Tracer and Tracer GT (RM58,888 in Malaysia), XSR 900 and Niken three-wheeler.

The current model Yamaha MT-09 carries an inline-triple displacing 847 cc, producing 115 hp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. In Malaysia, the 2020 Yamaha MT-09 retails at a recommended price of RM48,920 excluding road tax, insurance and registration.