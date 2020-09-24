In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 September 2020 5:07 pm / 1 comment

Shell Malaysia has announced the introduction of its new Shell Helix Professional range of engine oils, which have been specially designed to meet specific OEM car manufacturers’ service requirements.

The company says that the new Shell Helix Professional will enable official service centres and specialist workshops to deliver lubricants meeting the manufacturers’ exact specifications and requirements for their engine applications.

“With the new Shell Helix Professional range, these businesses can now incorporate a genuine, premium quality engine oil with proven performance from a trusted brand in special value service packages,” said Nyon Kam Yew, general manager at Shell Lubricants for Malaysia and Singapore.

The Helix Professional range consists of two oils, Shell Helix Ultra Professional ABB 5W-40 and Shell Helix HX7 Professional SN 5W-30. Developed for high performance petrol and diesel engines, the fully-synthetic Helix Ultra Professional ABB 5W-40 is formulated with Shell’s proprietary PurePlus Technology and features a 99.5% pure base oil derived from natural gas.

Both it and the semi-synthetic Helix HX7 Professional SN 5W-30 feature Shell’s unique Active Cleansing Technology to keep the engine close to factory-clean through its ability to resist physical and chemical degradation and prevent build-up of performance-robbing deposits, while providing superior wear and corrosion protection, even in extreme operating conditions.

Recently, BMW Malaysia became the first premium car marque in the country to collaborate with Shell in utilising the Helix Ultra Professional ABB 5W-40 for vehicle servicing, with the oil being the specified fill in the BMW Oil Service package. The package, which is priced at RM500, is available until December 31, 2020 and can be obtained by booking an appointment at authorised BMW dealerships and service centres.