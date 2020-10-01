There has been a slew of new information regarding the Proton X50 during the exclusive media drive at the Sepang International Circuit yesterday. Among those announced is the Flagship 1.5 TGDi’s century sprint time of 7.9 seconds, which is respectable.
To test those claims, Proton pitted the X50 against the most popular B-segment SUV in Malaysia, the Honda HR-V. This is not the hybrid variant, so power comes from a 1.8 litre four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC engine, offering 142 PS at 6,500 rpm and 172 Nm at 4,300 rpm. A CVT drives the front wheels.
As a bonus, the F48 BMW X1 sDrive18i was also part of the line-up, and is perhaps closer to the X50 in terms of powertrain. Motive power for the Bavarian is the B38 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, offering 140 PS and 220 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission, good for a 0-100 km/h sprint of 9.6 seconds.
So, with the X50 having the upper hand in terms of output figures (at least on paper), how will it stack up against the competition? With 177 PS and 255 Nm and a seven-speed wet DCT, is it the fastest kid on the block? The answer might surprise you, so have a watch, and let us know what you think, below.
If Hafriz says this car is really honestly that good, I believe him.
Didn’t watch the video but cannot help wondering if Proton is overpaying their hand here? The X50 is already the most hyped up SUV for many a years, so is there any real need to milk it further with the slow drip of information. At this rate, anything but stellar drive reviews will be a let down.
Give us the price already Proton!
May I know the price please? Isn’t this a bit unethical?
Thanks for organizing the drag-race.
Now, how about comparing various car-handling situation, braking distance, and other comparative criteria? Real-world driving is much more than just acceleration in straight line, right?
Glad that Proton included BMW X1 in the test. I went for a test drive in BMW X1 last month and found it quite good except that there is some noise from the left back seat. The SA said probably the board behind not fitted well. Now with the info on X-50 and more importantly this test, I will give the X1 a skip and go for X-50.
The message from this video is :
Bmw to Proton = upgrade (green)
Proton to Bmw = downgrade (red)
Honda was great but lately the quality have gone down a little bit. My 3 year old hrv just send for inspection yesterday, 3 things needed to be replaced. A wheel bearing, and 2 lower arms. Thankfully the sc i go was quick and easy to give warranty replacement. But this is the second time i went for warranty claim. The first one is for the door hinges and side mirror motor or something. 2 times claim in 3 years. Thats not good at all. But at least my car doesnt have the fuel pump issue. Back to proton, nowadays H fans have have no right to bash proton car over quality because most mass produce car have almost the same quality level.