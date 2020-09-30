In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 30 September 2020 12:18 pm / 22 comments

More details have emerged about the Proton X50 from the short media test drive the automaker is holding for the SUV today. One of these is the confirmation that the X50’s 0-100 km/h time will mirror that of the Geely Binyue (or Coolray), with a claimed 7.9 seconds for the century sprint.

The X50 will be powered by a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, developed by Geely and Volvo, with two variations being offered on the SUV. The first is a direct-injection unit called the 1.5 TD (designated 1.5L TGDi on the X50), which will only be found on the Flagship, the range-topper in a four-variant line-up.

Notably, the acceleration time for the X50 is with a few hp less than with the application seen on the Binyue, which is 179 PS (or 177 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.

As shown in the specification slide from the presentation deck today, the Proton output tune for the unit is listed as 177 PS (or 174 hp), with torque remaining unchanged. It was previously revealed that this lower output figure for the 1.5L TGDi is quoted when RON 92 petrol is used, so it could be that the 177 PS rating Proton is going with reflects the lower output denominator.

The other mill is a port-fuel injection version known as the 1.5T PFI (designated 1.5L T on the X50), which has 150 PS (or 147 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 226 Nm of torque available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. This will power the three other X50 variants, namely Standard, Executive and Premium.

Both direct- and port-injection versions will be paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission as seen on the CKD X70. As previously revealed, the claimed fuel consumption figures for the X50 are 6.4 litres per 100 km (15.6 km/l) for 1.5 TGDi Flagship and 6.5 litres per 100 km (15.4 km/l) for the 1.5T PFI engine.

The automaker also took the opportunity to list out the output response from both engine variations in the form of power and torque curves as well as highlight the measures taken by Geely to counter a three-cylinder engine’s inherent character. These technical specifications have been detailed in our previous post, which delved into the downsizing route taken by the company.

We’ve already covered the X50 extensively from the first media preview, and you can check it out here. We’ve also detailed the spec-by-spec differences that have been revealed prior to today, but expect more to emerge following today’s drive preview.

GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship