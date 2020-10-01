In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 1 October 2020 4:57 pm / 16 comments

As many of you are probably aware by now, the Proton X50 will be offered with two engines, both being 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol units. In the range-topping Flagship variant, the mill features direct fuel injection, which makes 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm,

Meanwhile, the Standard, Executive and Premium variants get a port-injected version of the engine that is rated at 150 PS and 226 Nm. All X50s have a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission sending power to the front wheels, with no all-wheel drive option.

That’s all well and good, but “car experts” have been providing all sorts of claims and theories about the X50’s three-cylinder engines being a bad thing. As we were given access to the B-segment SUV during yesterday’s media preview event, we tried to find out if there’s any truth to the chatter.

Proton has said that the X50’s engines have received more than 10 specific parts to improve their NVH. In this video, we check out the Flagship’s 1.5 TGDi engine’s start-up vibration, noise and refinement, so if you’re curious and demand visual and audio proof, let Hafriz Shah give you the 411 on the topic at hand.