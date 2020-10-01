As many of you are probably aware by now, the Proton X50 will be offered with two engines, both being 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol units. In the range-topping Flagship variant, the mill features direct fuel injection, which makes 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm,
Meanwhile, the Standard, Executive and Premium variants get a port-injected version of the engine that is rated at 150 PS and 226 Nm. All X50s have a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission sending power to the front wheels, with no all-wheel drive option.
That’s all well and good, but “car experts” have been providing all sorts of claims and theories about the X50’s three-cylinder engines being a bad thing. As we were given access to the B-segment SUV during yesterday’s media preview event, we tried to find out if there’s any truth to the chatter.
Proton has said that the X50’s engines have received more than 10 specific parts to improve their NVH. In this video, we check out the Flagship’s 1.5 TGDi engine’s start-up vibration, noise and refinement, so if you’re curious and demand visual and audio proof, let Hafriz Shah give you the 411 on the topic at hand.
Comments
Long story short. Great and grateful if PT suggest 3 cylinders will have no more issue than 4 cylinders to maintain.
The expensive engine bearings of 3cyl to go first
‘Q: Proton X50 – three-cylinder engine vibration issue?
A: No issue. Don’t worry.’
We believe your words Hafriz/PT
The most important aspect of an engine is the reliability. People buy Perodua because Perodua uses Toyota’s Game-Changing engine that is capable to run more than KM500,000. Idk how long this engine will last, I would better wait for Perodua D55L with the same 3 cylinder engine.
Plsla guys, will you put this & that into just a few articles, kinda demoralizing, eye-bleeding to read every tiny bit of everything > 20 articles so far and its still coming. I swear on the X50’s Debut day, probably 20-30s more writeups in details ready to be publish. Im confused now whether this is paid advertising plan from Tg.malim or simply a PT ways to grab more view & traffic
#my apologies, nothing against PT or TgM
Go read your book then
PT really go all out promoting Proton. From writing an article discouraging people from buying certain P2 models to bombarding readers with endless X50 promotional articles, times are hard.
Cant help if PT decided to support a more ethical national car brand.
#needsmoreVaseline
Thks Friz for the 411. this Volvo engine is Error 404 Not Found
What can be done about carbon deposits associated with direct injection engines? Thanks
According to so called ‘car expert’:
i. Timing belt is not good
ii. CVT is not good
iii. 3 cylinder is not good
iv. Brake drum is no good
So on and so fourth…
The so call ‘car expert’ is not good then
You forgot:
v. turbo is not good (only in hot Malaysia, in cold countries like Thailand turbo is okay)
Eventually…
