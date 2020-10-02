In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 2 October 2020 9:48 am / Comments are Disabled

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB is the perfect fit for those who live an active lifestyle. With a go-anywhere design that is backed by a practical and thoroughly modern interior, it is perfectly suited for a variety of scenarios, while being able to accommodate up to seven passengers in relative comfort.

An SUV with such an impressive degree of adaptability requires a financing plan that matches it, one that ensures your journey into Mercedes-Benz ownership is both convenient, affordable and hassle-free. No look further than EaseProtect Financing to deliver on all that, and then some.

With instalments starting from RM2,788*, EaseProtect Financing offers a variety of flexible packages, so all you need to do is pick the one that suits you best, and Mercedes-Benz Financial will take care of the rest.

Through the programme, you get all the benefits of Agility Financing, which include affordable monthly instalments, flexible end of agreement options and a guaranteed future value for your vehicle. However, EaseProtect Financing exceeds Agility Financing by adding on another layer of security and protection by packaging comprehensive motor insurance along with a tyres and rims replacement service in the first year of ownership.

For a limited time, all EaseProtect Financing contracts will come with the StarProtect Plus plan that provides coverage in the event your Mercedes-Benz requires repairs due to unforeseen circumstances. The bonus plan includes immediate policy issuance and fast claim approvals, with all claims up to RM30,000 being approved online for immediate repairs.

Other advantages include waiver of excess/betterment fees, cashless replacement for damaged windscreen claims, complimentary towing services and the use of genuine spare parts to ensure your car is as good as new. In short, it’s total peace of mind for you, even when faced with undesired incidents.

That’s not all, as the plan is supported by the MobilityPlus programme, ensuring that you can continue to be mobile when your Mercedes-Benz needs to be in an authorised service centre for 48 hours or more for whatever reason. The programme offers a guaranteed, unquestioned use of a replacement Mercedes-Benz up to 20 days a year as your vehicle is being worked on, with nationwide coverage and vehicle delivery taking place within 24 hours upon approval.

With all these benefits, EaseProtect Financing is the ideal companion during your Mercedes-Benz experience. If you’re interested in the financing plan that covers all your concerns, register your interest here. Alternatively, you can contact the Mercedes-Benz customer care line at 1-800-88-1133 or speak to an executive at your nearest Mercedes-Benz Autohaus for further inquiries.

*Terms and conditions apply.