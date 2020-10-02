In Local News / By Mick Chan / 2 October 2020 1:58 pm / 1 comment

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that renewals of motorcycle road tax and competent driver licences (CDLs) will be conducted online via the MyEG portal this month. Renewals of motorcycle road tax will go online from October 9, while CDL renewals will be conducted online from October 16, it said.

The updates do not apply to learner driver licences (LDL) and probationary driver licences (PDL). The move to online renewal of licenses and road tax documents is part of the government’s initiative to digitise the services that are currently available to members of the public, in line with ‘new normal’ practices.

Online renewals of road tax documents via MyEG are limited to privately owned vehicles for the time being, said the road transport department.

Several JPJ services had been disrupted as a result of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that had been put in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the department hopes that its services to members of the public will be more proficient and sustainable, it said.