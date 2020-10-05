In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 October 2020 12:31 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia (also known as BMW Credit Malaysia) has committed, on behalf of its customers, to a RM100 donation to the BMW Safety 360° subsidy programme for every contract funded through its online financing platform – BMW Engage. By spending just 15 minutes to submit their applications through BMW Engage, customers can indirectly contribute to the good cause.

BMW Engage is an online financing platform that provides customers the flexibility to apply and get pre-approval for financing from the comfort of their homes through a simple application process. It also supports the BMW Group’s overall contribution to the environment by reducing the use of paper.

“Although the government has postponed the enforcement of the use of child restraint system (CRS) until the end of the year, we hope parents recognise the need for CRS to keep their children safe while on the road – no matter how short the driving distance. However, we recognise that advocating for child safety seats is a shared responsibility, and with BMW Safety 360° and its respective partners, we are also taking ownership to ensure more child safety seats are accessible to those in the B40 income group,” said Tobias Eismann, MD of BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia.

Part of the BMW Safety 360° initiative, the subsidy programme was first introduced in December 2019 with Safe ‘n Sound and Childline Foundation where 150 units of infant carrier car seats were made available at a subsidised price of RM100 each. The initiative garnered over 25,000 registrations from parents in the B40 group.

The second phase of the subsidy programme focused on equipping the remaining registrants from the first phase with a range of snskidz child seats for newborns to children weighing up to 36 kg. The programme was further supported by Shopee as the exclusive e-commerce partner, KU.KU Duckbill, Otomo, Mideer, Ankou and Kakimotor.

Each of the snskidz child seats are available with a RM50 subsidy, on top of a discounted price from Safe ‘n Sound that is exclusive for recipients of the subsidy programme, who will receive a Shopee voucher worth RM113 that can be applied at checkout at this dedicated microsite.

“Alongside our partners, we are glad to have helped safeguard 170 children on the road to date. BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia’s support through BMW Engage came just at the right time as we are continuing to equip even more parents with child safety seats before the end of the year,” said Sashi Ambi, head of corporate communications at BMW Group Malaysia.

“Once again, we want to continue to urge individuals, partners and companies who have the means to support – be it through raising greater awareness on the topic through education, making child safety seats more accessible or reaching out to us for collaborations – to make child safety seats instinctive for parents moving forward,” he added.

