27 March 2020

BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia (legally known as BMW Credit Malaysia) has announced it will offer several customised solutions to customers who have been financially affected by the movement control order (MCO) and Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the company, the solutions provide customers with some flexibility when it comes to their repayments, depending on their individual financial situation. For now, no additional details or structures have been provided, but the company recommends its customers to contact its customer support team at csinfo@bmw.com.my for more information.

Recently, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) ordered all banks in the country to grant an automatic six-month payment deferment (moratorium) of all loan/financing repayments beginning from April 1, 2020. However, as BMW Group Financial Services is a credit service provider, it is not implicated in the moratorium, but has chosen to provide these solutions to its customers to ease any burdens that they may be currently facing.