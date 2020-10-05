In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 5 October 2020 5:04 pm / 0 comments

You might not have realised it, but the Ford EcoSport is still alive and kicking, and the Blue Oval is giving the compact SUV the Active treatment. The Ford EcoSport Active will make its debut on November 6.

Ford’s Active models come with more rugged exterior and interior styling, coupled with increased ride height and additional body protection for greater rough road capability. The teaser image above shows very thick body cladding around the wheel arches and an Active badge on the front wing.

“Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities. The EcoSport Active will be a new addition to the Active series that offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level,” said Roelant de Waard, Ford of Europe’s VP of marketing, sales and service.

The Active series has been a success for Ford, which has sold over 55,000 units of the Fiesta Active, the first model to get an Active variant back in 2018. Around one in five Focus sold in the first half of 2020 was an Active, and the company recently expanded the range to include the Transit Custom, Transit Connect, Tourneo Custom and Tourneo Connect vans.

According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of the European Outdoor Group, 70% of respondents across Europe said that they are specifically looking forward to participating in outdoor activities and 86% stated that outdoor activities are essential for people’s wellbeing. More than half said they have missed outdoor pursuits more than anything else while restrictions on movement have been in place this summer to curb Covid-19.

Cosmetics aside, Ford’s Active models incorporate chassis enhancements from bespoke suspension and steering components to traction-enhancing limited-slip differential technologies. Click on the model links above to see what a Ford Active model looks like.

GALLERY: 2017 Ford EcoSport facelift