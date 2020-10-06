In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 6 October 2020 6:00 pm / 0 comments

Following the decision by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to fully migrate from roadside parking machines to mobile app-based systems, the city council has decided to reinstate the JomParking mobile app for use in areas under the purview of DBKL, effective Wednesday, October 7, it said in a statement released today.

JomParking joins the city council’s initial list of four approved mobile apps – EZ Smart Park, Flexiparking, Wilayah Parking and MCash – which members of the public are to use when using the roadside parking lots in DBKL areas, and which supersede the roadside parking machines from October 1.

JomParking mobile app

As of October, there are approximately 330,000 users registered with the JomParking app, who will have been caught out by the city council’s move to discontinue acceptance of JomParking and switch to the four aforementioned parking apps, which was announced at the end of September.

The processing of new applications for monthly parking passes have not yet become operational, DBKL reiterated in today’s statement, and that applications for specially allocated parking lots are still being received. The city council also encouraged members of the public to continue getting familiar with the new payment methods for roadside parking, it said in the statement.