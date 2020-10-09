In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 9 October 2020 3:15 pm / 0 comments

Have you been feeling stuck with the travel ban in place? Longing for a quick, meaningful getaway from the hustle and bustle? Well, perhaps this MINI Cooper S Countryman All4 with a roof tent will inspire you to plan a quick alfresco trip around the country.

The roof tent was specially designed by Italian manufacturer Autohome, and it’s available in black or white (same contrasting paintwork colours for the roof and wing mirror caps). The housing is made from fibreglass and is aerodynamically optimised when folded flat, reducing drag and wind noise.

Unfolding the tent is fairly simple. Simply release the safety clasps and watch as pass pressure springs push the tent upwards. The integrated aluminium ladder can also be unfolded.

The tent itself is big enough for two adults, and features a high density mattress with a cotton cover. It’s fairly lengthy too, offering up to 2.1 metres of space, length-wise, and 1.3 metres wide. Also included are LED interior lights, zippered doors and windows with mosquito nets, storage nets and pockets clinch. Cute, isn’t it?

On the mechanical side of things, nothing has changed. The Cooper S Countryman is powered by the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 178 hp, with drive sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Adaptive suspension is optional. Pricing for the tent has yet to be revealed, though.