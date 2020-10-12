In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 October 2020 12:01 pm / 1 comment

Soon to be launched in the Malaysia market are the 2021 KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure, seen here in a series of photos shot during road testing. In what KTM calls the “travel-enduro” category, the 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure are designed to be a lightweight, versatile go-anywhere touring machines.

Based on the engine carried in the 390/250 Duke, the 390/250 Adventure comes with a single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve liquid-cooled mill, fed by Bosch EFI and ride-by-wire throttle. For the 390 Adventure, power output is claimed to be 43 hp with 37 Nm of torque from 373 cc.

Meanwhile, the 250 Adventure, with identical engine configuration and 248.8 cc gets 29.5 hp and 24 Nm of torque. Both adventure bikes deliver power through a six-speed gearbox equipped with PASC clutch and chain final drive.

Front suspension uses a WP Apex 43 mm diameter upside-down fork while the rear end is fitted with a WP Apex mono shock, giving the 390/250 Adventure 200 mm of ground clearance. Fuel is carried in a 14.5-litre tank while seat height is 855 mm off the ground.

For brakes, two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS is standard and comes with cornering ABS and off-road modes along with traction control. Braking is done with a four-piston radial-mounted calliper grabbing a 320 mm disc on the 19-inch front wheel while the 17-inch rear wheel uses a 230 mm diameter disc and two-piston calliper with tubeless tyres fitted on both wheels.

Inside the cockpit, a full-colour TFT-LCD panel displays all the necessary information, and if the specifications follow that of the 390 Duke, Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone is available. Standard equipment is a two-position windshield with optional screen heights available for purchase as well as rubber inserts for the foot pegs which can be removed for off-road use.

No word on pricing as yet for the 2021 KTM 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure but we would expect to pay a small premium over similar offering in the market like the Kawasaki Versys-X, priced at approximately RM24,000. From pricing in the UK for the 390 Adventure at 5,499 pounds sterling (RM29,658) and with the 390 Duke priced at RM28,800 in 2017, we might expect the 390 Adventure to retail at about RM34,000 at its Malaysian launch.



