27 February 2020

Many Malaysian riders are awaiting the debut of the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure, companion adventure-touring machine to the naked sports 390 Duke. We have received word from a source close to the matter that it is likely the 390 Adventure will be in Malaysia by mid-year, definitely in the second half, give or take a few months for things like government approval of selling price and vehicle type certification.

In the Philippines, KTM has launched the 390 Adventure at a price of 309,000 PHP (RM25,530), first off the 2020 KTM models off the line from the plant in Laguna, owned by the Ayala Corporation, reports Top Gear Philippines. Showroom deliveries are expected to take place in May and will be followed by the KTM 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R as well as the Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 along with the Svartpilen 200.

The 390 Adventure comes with a single-cylinder, 373 cc, DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI that produces 43 hp and 37 Nm of torque. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox with PASC mechanical anti-slip clutch and chain final drive.

Suspension is done with a 43 mm diameter WP Apex upside-down fork with 170 mm of travel and a WP Apex monoshock at the back with 177 mm of travel. This compares against the 142 mm and 150 mm of travel, front and rear respectively, of the 390 Duke.

Braking is done by Brembo’s house brand Bybre, with a radial-mount four-piston calliper and 320 mm brake disc on the front wheel and single-piston calliper on the 230 mm diameter rear disc. Standard equipment is Bosch 9.1MP two-channel ABS, with cornering ABS and off-road mode that disables ABS at the rear wheel.

Fuel for the 390 Adventure is carried in a 14.5 litre tank, up 1.1-litres from the 390 Duke’s 13.4-litre unit. KTM claims the dry weight of the 390 Adventure to be 158 kg and seat height is 855 mm with two colour options available – orange and white.

A separate source inside KTM Malaysia also informed paultan.org when the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure arrives in Malaysia, pricing will “probably be above RM30,000.” The 390 Duke naked sports currently retails in Malaysia for RM28,800 recommended retail without road tax, insurance or registration.