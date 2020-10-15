In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 15 October 2020 5:43 pm / 0 comments

Lexus has added the UX crossover to its Black Line range of cars, offering extra kit and refinements to the exterior and interior. Just 1,000 units of the UX Black Line will be made, and it’s only sold in the US.

Special add-ons include body coloured overfenders, 18-inch black wheels with black lug nuts, black Spindle Grille surrounds, dark-tinted headlights, gloss black door mirrors, and black roof rails. It can be had in three different colours – Eminent White Pearl, Caviar, and the new Grecian Water.

Inside, customers can choose between Black or Birch NuLuxe-trimmed seats with blue highlights and seatbelts. This exclusive colour scheme also extends to the floor mats and cargo mat. Extras include powered tailgate with foot sensor, heated steering wheel, electrochromic rear view mirror, windshield de-icer, wireless charging tray, and Intuitive Parking Assist.

Like the rest of the 2021 Lexus Black Line special edition series, the UX Black Line will also come with a bespoke two-piece travel cases by Zero Halliburton. These are the 26-inch Continental travel case and 22-inch International Carry-on units, both featuring a luxurious interior lining, complete with the Lexus grille motif. The Lexus badge is also leather-embossed.

All 1,000 units of the UX Black Line are based on the UX 250h. It uses a 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle engine that develops 146 PS and 188 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with the automaker’s fourth-generation hybrid system, and offers a total output of 184 PS. An E-CVT is standard, which drives the front wheels, and that is good for a century sprint time of 8.5 seconds. Top speed is 177 km/h.

A nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery is located below the rear seats, while providing a low centre of gravity. Lexus says the combined fuel consumption is 22.73 km per litre. Lexus US says the UX Black Line will only be available starting March 2021. Official pricing will be announced closer to the date.