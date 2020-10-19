In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2020 1:00 pm / 2 comments

Earlier this year, Volvo announced that it would intentionally cap the top speed of its new models (2021 model year onwards) at 180 km/h as part of its Vision 2020 commitment to reduce the number of fatalities involving its vehicles. While some welcomed the move by the Swedish automaker, others call it a major hinderance.

For those of the latter opinion, a German tuning company called Heico Sportiv is offering an additional engine control unit that removes said speed limiter, while extracting more power. According to the company, its e.motion unit will be available for various 40, 60 and 90 Series models, with a focus on more powerful variants first – lesser ones will also get the upgrade later on.

Once installed, the plug and play device increases the speed limit cap by 30 to 70 km/h – depending on the model – back to what was specified for 2020 model year Volvos and earlier (up to 250 km/h). Heico Sportiv says its e.motion unit can be fitted to petrol-, diesel- and hybrid-powered models, with a 60-month warranty accompanying each purchase.

However, it doesn’t state if the modification voids the standard Volvo warranty, which is most certainly a concern among owners. In terms of pricing, the e.motion unit starts from 1,112.06 euros (RM5,399) and goes all the way up to 1,543.10 euros (RM7,491), depending on the model and variant.

In our part of the world, locally-assembled (CKD) Volvo made in Shah Alam currently do not come with the 180 km/h limit. Volvo Cars Malaysia has said that it plans to implement the measure, although this should change for units made for the 2021 MY, following other global markets.