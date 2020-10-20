In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 20 October 2020 10:56 am / 3 comments

The new Ford Bronco is probably the most sought-after 4×4 in the world right now, but unfortunately, the reincarnated go-anywhere machine is only earmarked for the North American market at the moment. However, a new report from Ford Authority does give us some hope that the car may come to right-hand drive markets, including ours.

“We’ve optimized for left-hand drive,” chief designer Paul Wraith told the publication recently. “But we did look at right-hand drive, and Bronco is intensely famous here in the US but it’s pretty famous, or at least it was famous, elsewhere in the world. We’re always open to doing all sorts of things in the future, but right now, we’re left-hand drive focused.”

So, a standard non-committal answer then. But Wraith also said that if ever Ford gives the green light, the Bronco’s Ranger platform means it should be a straightforward conversion. “Underneath the Bronco is its closest cousin – if you will – the Ranger…so the platform is capable of right-hand drive,” he said.

The report noted that the Bronco could follow in the footsteps of the Mustang to be exported to other markets. Doing so has made the pony car the bestselling sports car in the world, and a similar move could enable the Bronco to leave its main rival, the Jeep Wrangler, in the dust. The latter is available in right-hand-drive form but isn’t sold in great numbers outside of North America.

Taking the Bronco global would also be the opposite of what happened to its Ranger sibling. After years of selling the T6 generation in overseas markets, Ford finally brought the pick-up over to America in 2018.