In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 17 August 2020 11:30 am

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco that was launched last month will not be heading to Europe, according to a report by Automobilwoche. “The Bronco has been developed entirely for the North American market, (and) there are currently no plans to bring it to Europe,” A Ford Germany spokesperson told the German news site.

This news development confirms a slide visual that emerged last year to state that the the Bronco will be destined for North America as well as Middle East and Africa markets, and which indicated that Europe, Asia Pacific and China won’t be receiving the Bronco.

A report by Car Expert in June referred to a different Ford presentation visual seen with a slightly different description in the legend for the Bronco, where the reference to the ‘International Markets Group’ in the later visual was more specifically referring to the Middle East and African markets in the earlier visual.

The Bronco Sport also appears to remain in North America, though a RHD version is technically possible

The IMG comprises markets including Australasia and Asia, including Asean countries such as Thailand and Malaysia. The latest news to emerge from within Ford itself from the Ford Germany now indicates that the Bronco will remain firmly in the North American market, for the time being at least.

This could be a wait-and-see approach from Ford, whose Bronco competitor the Jeep Wrangler is sold is various markets outside North America. The smaller, unibody construction Bronco Sport is also aimed at another Jeep rival, the Compass, and the Bronco Sport is set to go on sale in North America by the end of this year.

Right-hand-drive markets such as ours appear to be passed over by the Bronco Sport as well, according to a Car Sales report. “The Ford Bronco Sport isn’t being offered in right-hand drive, and so won’t be available in Australia or New Zealand,” an official Ford Australia statement said. A right-hand-drive version of the Bronco Sport isn’t impossible, as it is based on the same archtecture as the Kuga, which is set to arrive in Australia ‘within months’, according to the Åustralian report.

