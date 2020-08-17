The sixth-generation Ford Bronco that was launched last month will not be heading to Europe, according to a report by Automobilwoche. “The Bronco has been developed entirely for the North American market, (and) there are currently no plans to bring it to Europe,” A Ford Germany spokesperson told the German news site.
This news development confirms a slide visual that emerged last year to state that the the Bronco will be destined for North America as well as Middle East and Africa markets, and which indicated that Europe, Asia Pacific and China won’t be receiving the Bronco.
A report by Car Expert in June referred to a different Ford presentation visual seen with a slightly different description in the legend for the Bronco, where the reference to the ‘International Markets Group’ in the later visual was more specifically referring to the Middle East and African markets in the earlier visual.
The Bronco Sport also appears to remain in North America, though a RHD version is technically possible
The IMG comprises markets including Australasia and Asia, including Asean countries such as Thailand and Malaysia. The latest news to emerge from within Ford itself from the Ford Germany now indicates that the Bronco will remain firmly in the North American market, for the time being at least.
This could be a wait-and-see approach from Ford, whose Bronco competitor the Jeep Wrangler is sold is various markets outside North America. The smaller, unibody construction Bronco Sport is also aimed at another Jeep rival, the Compass, and the Bronco Sport is set to go on sale in North America by the end of this year.
Right-hand-drive markets such as ours appear to be passed over by the Bronco Sport as well, according to a Car Sales report. “The Ford Bronco Sport isn’t being offered in right-hand drive, and so won’t be available in Australia or New Zealand,” an official Ford Australia statement said. A right-hand-drive version of the Bronco Sport isn’t impossible, as it is based on the same archtecture as the Kuga, which is set to arrive in Australia ‘within months’, according to the Åustralian report.
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
-
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
-
-
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
-
-
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
-
-
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
-
-
-
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
-
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
-
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
-
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
-
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
-
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
-
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
-
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
-
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
-
