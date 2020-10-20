In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 20 October 2020 1:32 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales date for the month of September 2020, and the numbers are up following the slight dip in August. A total of 56,444 units were delivered in last month, which was 3,644 units or 6.9% more than the 52,800 units sold in August.

The month’s sales were also better than the corresponding period last year, in which 44,666 units were shifted, making September 2020’s numbers higher than 2019’s by 11,778 units, or by 26.3%. However, in year-to-date numbers, the tally for the first nine months of 2020 is at 341,489 units, which is 101,496 units or 29.7% less than the 442,985 units managed in the same period last year.

Aside from the sales tax exemption in place until December, the association attributes the increase in September sales to on-going promotional campaigns by car companies as well as increased CKD vehicle production during the month.

For the month of October, the association expects sales volume to be lower than last month, with the flow of sales being impacted by the implementation of the two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO). It added that consumer sentiment will continue to remain cautious with the ending of the six-month loan moratorium at the end of September.