In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2020 5:56 pm / 4 comments

Breaking news! The finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has just issued a statement, announcing that no additional charges will be applied during the entire six-month moratorium period. So those with hire purchase car loans and fixed-rate Islamic financing will not see any changes to their instalment payments after the moratorium period ends.

In short, it’s back to a clear-cut six-month relief as most of us understood it before. For an example, if you’re paying RM1,000 per month for your existing car loan, which is due to end by say, June 2021, you will continue to pay the same amount – RM1,000 per month – from October 2020 onwards until the end of your tenure, which is now December 2021 (extended by six months to match the moratorium period). As simple as that – no extra charges, no additional interest.

This is a reversal (or a re-reversal) of an earlier announcement made by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on April 30, which mentioned that additional interest would be charged on the deferred instalment payments during the entire six-month moratorium period. An example was also given, indicating a 2% increase in monthly instalment from October 2020 onwards. Thankfully, this will not take place.

Click to enlarge the statement.

Prior to this, Zafrul had urged the banks to consider abolishing the accrued interest/profit for hire purchase loans and fixed-rate Islamic financing for the six months. At the time, he said that his ministry was taking proactive steps to find a solution for the issue via discussions with BNM and the banks, to find the best solution for the people.

The decision was made after the ministry reached an agreement with the banking industry on the matter. The government says it hopes the decision will help alleviate the burdens of the rakyat during these trying times.

So everyone, after that uncomfortable roller-coaster ride on this issue, what do you think of this latest (and hopefully final) update? Discuss in the comments section below.