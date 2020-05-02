Finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has waded into the issue regarding banks charging interest on paused hire purchase (HP) loan payments (or profit from fixed-rate Islamic financing) in the government announced six-month moratorium to ease financial burden and improve cashflow in these difficult times.
Before we go into what the former top banker turned cabinet member said on his Facebook page, here’s a recap on the issue. This week, it was announced that HP loans (we’ll use the term to cover fixed-rate Islamic financing as well) will come with additional interest charges after the six-month moratorium effective from April 1 to September 30.
Basically, if you choose to take up the half-year payment pause, it won’t be interest free, and you’ll have to pay back the interest later. The confusion, and anger for some, is that many expected the six-month payment moratorium to incur no interest, just a pause and nothing else.
A Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) FAQ released on March 27 indicated that there would be no additional interest charged on HP loans. This mention regarding HP loans was subsequently dropped in an amended FAQ dated April 21, and mention of interest being charged emerged. Refer to the screenshots to compare.
Basically, there will no free lunch now, so to speak, but Tengku Zafrul is requesting the banks to consider abolishing the accrued interest for HP loans for the six months.
“Lately, there has been confusion regarding the interest or profit rate charged during the six-month moratorium scheme offered by banks. Among the causes of this confusion are various sources that delivered inaccurate information. With that, BNM on May 1 published an FAQ document that has been updated. BNM has also conducted a press conference to clarify the confusion faced by borrowers,” he said today on his Facebook page, translated into English here.
“For your information, there are indeed banks that offered loan moratoriums without charging accrued interest or compounded interest. However, it does not cover all loan products. Also, every bank has its own approach regarding charging interest in the moratorium period.
“Taking into account that there’s a possibility for it to be implemented, and after considering the rakyat’s request, I would like to suggest that all financial institutions, especially those involved in the moratorium, consider abolishing the accrued interest (for HP loans) or profit (for fixed-rate Islamic financing) for the six-month moratorium period,” he added.
The minister acknowledged that this matter is under the purview of BNM, but said that the finance ministry has started proactive steps to find a solution for the issue via discussions with BNM and the banks, to find the best solution for the people.
“We at the finance ministry are ready to work together with BNM and the banking sector to ensure the implementation of this call. The government is always sensitive towards the needs of the rakyat, especially those from the B40 and M40, and is taking this matter seriously. In such a challenging economic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, I hope that this view will be given fair consideration by BNM and the financial institutions.
“I am confident that this move will bring positive impact to the rakyat,” he ended.
Yesterday, BNM released a statement acknowledging the public’s confusion. “We sincerely regret any confusion and anxiety that this announcement may have caused. The deferment of loan repayments is meant to ease cash flows for borrowers/customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This intent remains the same. The confusion arises because of the misperception that the repayment amounts for a HP loan cannot be changed,” BNM said.
The central bank added that the misperception came about due to an illustration provided in an initial version of its FAQ, “where certain assumptions and caveats were made.” BNM said that it had later removed the illustration when the banks provided their own.
Earlier, we’ve also seen a few banks confirm these “assumptions” of monthly instalments staying the same after the moratorium period, in both their own FAQs and official responses to customer queries. We were among those who reported this original scenario, based directly on the information available, which – at the time – was accurate.
Yesterday, BNM also released an example of a RM50,000 HP loan with a remaining tenure of five years, on a fixed interest of 2.71% per annum. The original monthly instalment was RM712. Should the borrower opt for the payment pause, the monthly instalment will be RM731 in October once the moratorium ends. This is an increase of 2%, or RM19 a month.
Comments
I have 2 car HP loans and 1 housing loan here. To me I still pay my monthly commitments as usual even if they give 6 months interest free. Why? Cause I know this is not possible for the banks. Before people start criticising me, I do not work in the bank but as a business owner imagine you have a big chunk of your cashflow stopped for 6 months, and imagine if your profits are also gone for that six months? I can tell you your business will confirm get into cashflow problems and get bankrupt. This is simply not feasible! I only blame the government for syok sendiri announcing this 6-mth moratorium without consulting the banks and the banks have to be the one to pick up the pieces
Very true dude. this the government syok sendiri.
That is if you look from business perspective only, now factor in the overall economic situation, both business feasibility and people purchasing power. If you let the virus took over the country, that also will hit economy negatively & dangerously.
Whoever the government is, this is not as easy as solving 2000pcs puzzles. There’s so many variables need to take into account, and so many variables that could only be controlled indirectly, also unpredictable. Just let them sit together with BNM and come out with best solution. At least I’ve seen the peoples working at Unit Perancang Ekonomi (EPU) and BNM, they’re much far smarter than the minister itself. Let’s just hope the minister listened to them.
Whoever runs the government right now, are still doing a better job than the last Finance Minister who prefers to bury his head in Penang soil dug up from his PTMP crony master project, when the virus effects was spreading around South East Asia.
Like how the double standard law, all of us marhaen clearly saw … VVIP & minister go jalan2 breached MCO, no isu NFA … Rakyat marhaen, ibu keluar jap beli susu baby… jel 30hari. this Finance Minister is ex top banker, obvious he #bankerjagaBanker. the fail corrupted 61year rejim back to suck, all High & dry.
I was filled with maruah when they took over… But now alredy lost my patience, hope and confidence in them.. More financial burden to rakyat and negatif cashflow in this difficult times. This bunch of clowns and Doraemon, not worthy to lead our country … Severe lack of leadership and proper coordination, gonna be tough long ride for malaysia
Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true!
All over the world effected…but Malaysia come out better than others even the super power…think about that
What consider? Stop siding the greedy banks! Auto financing works on FIXED interest rate. Period!
Asking them to wait 6 mths will not die. Many other industries are actually more adversely affected! Many companies are closing down! Look at hotels!
This is the time the nation needs ethical businesses to help them go through difficulties. This is the time when government actually works and helps the people!
Government actually pushes away responsibilities to business owners by announcing 4th May leniency. This incident also shows how incapable the current illegitimate government is.
There is already fixed interest earned and adding interest on top of it due to an emergency/desparate situation that nobody wishes to have is just wrong!
What is the banks’ social responsibility towards the people in difficult time and what’s the government responsibility during crisis time?
And our Finance Minister supposed to be the smartest and most capabled one in the Cabinet. Could imagine the level of capability and leadership, or lack thereof of the rest of the Ministers. Air suam, doraemon or not….
Whoever the government is, this is not as easy as solving 2000pcs puzzles. There’s so many variables need to take into account, and so many variables that could only be controlled indirectly, also unpredictable. Just let them sit together with BNM and come out with best solution. At least I’ve seen the peoples working at Unit Perancang Ekonomi (EPU) and BNM, they’re far much smarter than the minister itself. Let’s just hope the minister listened to them.
EPU, BNM, Khazanah, PNB, Petronas, etc, HAD (I emphasize again: HAD) smart and capabled people working in them but now they are filled with PH-appointed craps that normally wouldn’t make it past their doors. So we can see decisions from them atm would weird, controversial, and might sometimes be downright stupid, until PN can clean house and get rid of all these craps posing in these government entities.
I think he is trying to achieve his KPI, not MOF’s one but his CIMB’s KPI.
Mr Finance Minister, maybe you should start with the bank you once lead. ask them to waive the interest
Mr Medic, you should stick to your own profession and not meddle in banking. FYI the banks reports to BNM, and not to Finance Minister. That is what the previous Minister learnt when he tried to get money from banks to fund his PTMP master crony project.
Even if someone willingly opt for deferment and pay for the interest, the bank will only get it later after the moratorium. No profit or bad cashflow? It is not they going to get it now. It make no differences. Also, bank had actually published the thing officially on their website before this. Some people just slap on their on faces. Maybe karma is more real than all those liars. We shall wait. Have you read the prediction what might come this year? God will show us. What happen to human nowadays?
This may be just wayang kulit only….
i thought you are the Finance minister…
and BNM is you to execute the nation objectives…