30 April 2020

In a new announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), hire purchase loans and fixed-rate Islamic financing will now have additional interest charges during the six-month moratorium that is effective from April 1 to September 30 this year.

This is surprising, as it was previously assumed that those who chose to take up the moratorium would not be charged additional interest on their deferred payments, seeing how hire purchase loans and Islamic financing plans follow a fixed-rate basis, where interest charges are calculated upfront.

In an official release, the central bank directed banks to inform borrowers/customers on any changes to the terms of their agreements should they choose to take up the moratorium, including the revised payment schedule and any changes to payment amounts – the latter includes those arising from normal interest/profit rate accrued during the moratorium, which is the fresh bit.

According to the Association of Banks in Malaysia (AMB), those who chose to take the moratorium would have two options for repayment. The first is for customers to “continue the repayment of these instalments post-October of this year with an extension of six months in repayment period after the original maturity date.”

The interest payable with this option is dependent on the contractual rate and will be charged depending on the amount of delayed instalments that are outstanding until they are fully repaid by the end of the extended six-month period. Put simply, interest will be charged (non-compounding) on the six-month period of the moratorium when the loan was not being paid, which will see an increase in monthly instalment payments from October 2020.

However, there is some respite, as ABM stated that any deferred instalment payment for April and May will not be subject to any interest charges or late payment fees, provided that they are paid up, together with the June payment, by June 30. With this, borrowers/customers will technically “benefit” from a two-month payment deferment (May and June) without chargeable interest instead of the full six months.

Alternatively, to avoid any additional interest altogether, borrowers/customers would need to “pay the accumulated six months’ deferred instalments together with their October instalment,” which would be quite a considerable sum – seven months’ worth of payments in one go is a big ask of most people.

For individuals who no longer wish to take up the moratorium, they can can still choose to do so at this time by informing their respective banks and continuing with their scheduled payments based on the terms of their existing agreements.

In this scenario, they will be given “reasonable time” by banks to meet any outstanding scheduled payments that were earlier deferred under the moratorium, which would technically be for the month of April 2020 when the moratorium period began. Banks will not impose overdue or late payment charges on these payments until they are due based on the revised payment schedule agreed with borrowers/customers.

The directive issued by BNM is to to ensure borrowers/customers with hire purchase loans and fixed-rate Islamic financing are provided with all necessary information in relation to the six-month moratorium that was previously announced on March 25, 2020.

This is to ensure compliance with the procedural requirements under the Hire Purchase Act 1967 and Shariah requirements, which are applicable to any changes that are made to the terms of these agreements, including changes to the payment schedules and/or amounts as a result of the moratorium that is effective from April 1 to September 30 this year.

This process will begin from May 1, 2020, where banks will need to notify borrowers/customers with these financing plans via SMS, email or registered mail on the necessary steps that they need to take to complete the process of deferring their loan/financing payments under the moratorium.

