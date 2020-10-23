In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 October 2020 3:44 pm / 0 comments

Joining the the R18, first in a line of retro styled motorcycles based on the R5 of 1937, is the 2021 BMW Motorrad R18 Classic. In Malaysia, the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18 First Edition was recently launched at a price of RM149,500, on the road excluding insurance.

Differentiating the R18 Classic from the R18 is the inclusion of a windshield, passenger seat and saddlebags, all of which are removable to suit the rider’s requirements in terms of wind protection and carry capacity. Also unique to the R18 Classic is electronic cruise control as standard, additional LED headlight and 16-inch front wheel for that “brand shouldered” look.

Power for the R18 Classic is the same as the R18, a 1,802 cc boxer-twin producing 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm with 150 Nm of torque available along the torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. Transmission uses a six-speed gear box and exposed shaft drive, with BMW Motorrad saying the R18 is good for a 180 km/h top speed.

Riding conveniences include three ride modes – Rain, Road and Rock – along with hill start control and reverse assist as factory options, engine drag torque control (MSR), starter operated reverse gear and keyless start. For both the R18 Classic First Edition and R18 First Edition, a classic black finish with white hand-painted pinstripes is the standard colour scheme, along with chrome details, a R18 seat badge and a “First Edition” chrome clasp on the side covers.

Additionally, for R18 owners who wish to dress up their ride a little more, there are two collections from designer Roland Sands. These are “Machined” and “2-Tone-Black” which comprise of a catalogue of milled aluminium parts.