26 October 2020

The United States market 2021 Nissan Frontier has been revealed in leaked images courtesy of Forma Car, and this follows the sighting of the nearly-identical 2021 NP300 Navara facelift in Thailand.

While the grille and front bumper appears to be the same, the headlamps on the United States market unit can be seen to feature a more intricate LED setup with split-C-shaped daytime running lights compared to the Thai unit, which is likely to be a lower specification variant, given that example’s halogen reflector headlamps and plain black side steps. This will be a resized version of the grille on the North American-market Titan.

The grey example seen here appears to be an accessorised version, possibly as a factory offering. Here, it is seen with a blacked-out grille, protection bars, wheel arch extensions, suspension lift and a larger wheel-and-tyre set; this however appears to still be a tarmac-biased set of rubber.

This sighting also offers a look at the 2021-model year pick-up truck’s rear end, where the tail lamp clusters gain a C-shaped element for each side, intersecting the indicator and reversing light stack that remains in the same inboard location.

This is the first facelift for the NP300-generation Navara, having made its world premiere six years ago in Thailand, and its Malaysian debut followed in 2015.

Word on the grapevine suggests that the updated Navara will replace its current 190 PS/450 Nm 2.5 litre turbodiesel with the 2.3 litre unit in the seven-seater Terra, producing the same outputs, and this is expected to continue to be paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The United States-market Frontier is expected to feature a 3.8 litre V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, according to Forma Car.

