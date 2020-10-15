In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 15 October 2020 6:13 pm / 3 comments

Looks like the Nissan Navara is set to receive a facelift, as an NP300 has been spotted in Thailand wearing a different mask.

The image above, posted by Headlightmag, shows Nissan’s one-tonne pick-up truck with a larger front grille. The grille extends deeper down the bumper now, and there’s a very thick chrome bezel for three of its sides. The shape of the headlamps aren’t significantly different, but the housing on this lower spec example (halogen reflectors, plain wheels) appear darkened.

The Navara minor change bumper has also been reprofiled, with the fog lamp cutouts switching from horizontal to vertical, with straight cut sides for a square jaw look. This new face might or might not be familiar to you, but if you’ve seen it somewhere before, it’s a look borrowed from the huge Nissan Titan truck sold in North America.

From L-R: Current Nissan Navara VL Plus, 2020 Nissan Titan

Surprisingly, this will be the first facelift for the NP300 Navara, which made its world debut in Thailand in 2014 (it arrived in Malaysia in November 2015). In those six years, a generation of Toyota Hilux has come, and received two facelifts in the process. There have been a couple of special editions, but that was it for the Nissan truck.

Word is that the Navara MC will switch to the 2.3 litre twin-turbocharged diesel powering the current Terra seven-seater that’s based on Navara underpinnings. In the SUV, the YS23DDTT oil burner makes 190 PS at 3,750 rpm, and 450 Nm from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. 190 PS and 450 Nm is what the outgoing Navara’s 2.5L does. The seven-speed automatic transmission should continue serving.

Perhaps Nissan will also equip the Navara facelift with its Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assist and safety features on the range topper. That would put it on par with top variants of the Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton and Ford Ranger. What do you think of the Navara’s new face?

GALLERY: Current Nissan Navara VL Plus Black Series

