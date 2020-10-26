In Cars, Geely, International News, Polestar / By Danny Tan / 26 October 2020 5:38 pm / 1 comment

The Geely Group is planning a new electric vehicle plant in Chongqing, and the factory will produce Polestar EVs. This was reported today by Reuters, with info from two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Hangzhou-based automaker’s new plant in the western Chinese city will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 30,000 premium EVs. The facility will be run by a wholly owned, newly registered company, according to documents on Geely’s website.

According to the report, the owner of Volvo, Lotus, 49% of Proton and the Polestar brand plans to make low-volume Polestar 1 performance hybrids in Chengdu in the west and Polestar 2 electric fastbacks in Taizhou in the east. Geely has also confirmed plans to put the Polestar Precept sedan into production. Click on the links to see the models in detail.

The newswire’s report adds that Polestar aims to eventually offer larger, more sporty vehicles. The electrified brand’s network currently has 23 showrooms in nine countries, and the plan is to hit 45 by the end of this year. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath told Reuters that the firm is looking at markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Besides the plant that will roll out Polestar EVs, Geely is also planning a factory in China to make Lotus SUVs, the report added.

GALLERY: Polestar Precept concept