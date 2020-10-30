In Cars, Lexus, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 30 October 2020 4:47 pm / 6 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced another recall for potentially faulty fuel pumps on certain of Toyota and Lexus models in Malaysia. The affected vehicles have fuel pumps which may stop operating, and result in warning lights and messages being displayed on the vehicle’s instrument panel, and engine output may be affected, compromising the driver’s control of the vehicle.

This recall follows an earlier one, where 5.84 million vehicles have been recalled globally. In Malaysia, 13,500 Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled in March.

Based on the latest information received from Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), there are 9,500 units of the Toyota Alphard, Vellfire, Camry, Corolla, Fortuner, Innova, C-HR and Harrier, as well as 850 units of the Lexus ES250, GS200t, GS350, IS200t, LC500, LS500, LX570, NX300, RX300 and RX350 affected.

Only the models listed here manufactured between July 2017 and July 2019 and distributed by UMWT are involved in this recall. UMW Toyota Motor will notify all affected vehicle owners to schedule replacement works at no charge, though the extent of the replacement work will depend on the model, the company said.

For further information, owners of affected vehicles may contact any authorised Toyota or Lexus service centre, or call the Toyota Free Phone at 1800-8-TOYOTA (869682).