UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced another recall for potentially faulty fuel pumps on certain of Toyota and Lexus models in Malaysia. The affected vehicles have fuel pumps which may stop operating, and result in warning lights and messages being displayed on the vehicle’s instrument panel, and engine output may be affected, compromising the driver’s control of the vehicle.
This recall follows an earlier one, where 5.84 million vehicles have been recalled globally. In Malaysia, 13,500 Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled in March.
Based on the latest information received from Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), there are 9,500 units of the Toyota Alphard, Vellfire, Camry, Corolla, Fortuner, Innova, C-HR and Harrier, as well as 850 units of the Lexus ES250, GS200t, GS350, IS200t, LC500, LS500, LX570, NX300, RX300 and RX350 affected.
Only the models listed here manufactured between July 2017 and July 2019 and distributed by UMWT are involved in this recall. UMW Toyota Motor will notify all affected vehicle owners to schedule replacement works at no charge, though the extent of the replacement work will depend on the model, the company said.
For further information, owners of affected vehicles may contact any authorised Toyota or Lexus service centre, or call the Toyota Free Phone at 1800-8-TOYOTA (869682).
Comments
But At least they fix fuel pump properly for this brand.
But Honda recalls 55,000 vehicles only compare to this and other japanese brands. Even Proton and Korean don’t have any fuel pump problem so far. Lol.
Hoi! Fuel pump problem on your beloved brand hoi! Where are all the fanboys hoi! Must plotek plotek.
Herm… what will happen for Recond then..
But still toyota good RV
Japanese worshippers, hurry and start stockpiling a lot of aloe vera for fast relief burn remedy.
Jokes aside, this recall does make P2’s decision to avoid recall seem highly suspicious.