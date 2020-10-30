In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 30 October 2020 11:36 am / 5 comments

Toyota has announced that its worldwide fuel pump recall, first issued in January, now involves 5.84 million vehicles, the total being expanded from 3.3 million vehicles with the inclusion of an additional 1.52 million vehicles in the US, Reuters reports.

The automaker said earlier this week that the latest recall round covers numerous models built between July 2017 through September this year. Affected models include 2013-2015 Lexus LS 460 and GS 350; 2017-2019 Toyota Highlander; 2017-2020 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350; 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra as well as the 2019-2020 RAV4.

As before, the matter involves faulty Denso-supplied fuel pumps which could stop operating and result in a loss of power or a vehicle stall, leaving the vehicle unable to be restarted. This could also increase the risk of a crash while driving at higher speeds. The company said the fuel pump will be replaced with an improved version.

Previously, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated the potentially faulty fuel pumps were “exposed to production solvent drying for longer periods of time” during manufacturing, which could cause surface cracking and excessive fuel absorption, and eventually cause the impeller to become deformed and fail.

Closer to home, UMW Toyota announced a recall for 13,500 Toyota and Lexus models in March over the same issue. Perodua has also been impacted, with the current Myvi involved, and the company has gone with the direct contact approach to reach out to owners of affected units.

Other automakers have also been affected by the faulty Denso-made fuel pumps. Honda is another, and locally, Honda Malaysia issued a recall in June for 55,354 vehicles built from 2018-2019 over the same matter. Earlier this month, Bermaz Motor recalled 19,685 Mazda vehicles, also for the same topic.