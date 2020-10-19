In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2020 9:46 am / 16 comments

Bermaz Motor has announced a recall for Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, with a total of 19,685 units involved. According to information received from Mazda Japan, the recall is to replace the fuel pump module in affected models manufactured between 2017 and 2019, namely the Mazda 2, Mazda 3, Mazda 6, CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9.

The company says that all models produced in 2020 are not affected by this product recall. It adds that the measure is necessary as a faulty fuel pump module could result in the loss of engine power or vehicle stalling. This recall has also been initiated in other markets and is part of a global recall involving Denso-made fuel pumps for millions of vehicles produced by other car manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda and Perodua (there have been similar recalls here in Malaysia).

The breakdown of the 19,685 units affected by model are as follows:

Mazda 2 – 2,028 units

Mazda 3 – 1,441 units

Mazda 6 – 13 units

CX-3 – 381 units

CX-5 – 15,780 units

CX-9 – 42 units

Affected customers will be informed by Bermaz Motor via notification letters and SMS, which will include details of the recall. Those who receive the communique are urged to contact any authorised Mazda service centre to schedule an appointment. You can also check if your Mazda vehicle is affected by entering the VIN at this website.

The replacement of the fuel pump module will be done free of charge, with all costs being borne by Bermaz Motor. The company says that it will take approximately 1.5 hours or longer to carry out the service, depending on the model and service centre workload at the time of appointment – replacement stocks will be available in stages.