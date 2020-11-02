In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 2 November 2020 7:09 pm / 0 comments

Proton has wasted no time in releasing its October 2020 sales figures – today is the first working day since October ended and we now have the press release.

Proton announced that it sold 11,392 units in the first 10 months of the year, and year-to-date sales is at 84,999 units – this is 6.2% more than January-October 2019. With this they’re estimating a 21.3% market share.

With the Proton X50 launch happening late in the month (October 27), the new SUV couldn’t contribute much to the overall tally. However, Proton still managed to deliver 447 units. They’re saying “in customer hands” but perhaps the earliest units would go to dealerships to serve as demo units. But it’s just a matter of time, and this month will be the first full month of sales for the anticipated new model.

“Proton would like to thank all its customers for the tremendous interest shown in the Proton X50. We are pushing to ensure fulfilment over the last three months of 2020, while continuing to emphasise product quality,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

Proton says that its order books for the X50 has 27,400 names at the end of October. The X50 is priced at RM79,200 for the base 1.5T Standard, RM84,800 for the Executive, RM93,200 for the Premium and RM103,300 for the 1.5 TGDi Flagship. East Malaysia prices are RM2,000 higher across the board. These prices are on-the-road without insurance, including maximum sales tax exemption valid until December 31.

We’ve already covered the X50 extensively, so for more on the car, check out our launch report and our spec breakdown video below, where you’ll get a good look at the variants below the Flagship. Also hit this link for the full list of X50 posts, including one where we compare its servicing costs against the X70 and Honda HR-V over five years.

GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5T Executive