In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 3 November 2020 3:24 pm / 4 comments

It has hardly been a week since the Proton X50 made its official debut, but the first aftermarket modifications to dress the SUV up have already come about, as shown by these photos of a sported up example on the All in Proton X50 Accessories Malaysia Facebook page.

The Citric Orange shade on this particular X50 has been ditched for a new bright yellow exterior hue, courtesy of a wrap job. New wheels have also found their way on, in this case 20-inch five double-spoke black alloys, clad with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubbers.

Additionally, the SUV’s already prominent double front lip gets an additional layer to make it three with the inclusion of a gloss carbon front lip extension, and the front fog lamp surrounds now house a new three-bar daytime running light assembly, which doubles up as a vertically-oriented sequential turn signal, complete with amber lighting.

Further along, you’ll find matte carbon side mirror covers, along with a new, more aggressively-styled two-toned S rear spoiler. Incidentally, you can also specify the three-piece front lip extension in gloss or matte black if carbon isn’t your thing.

The X50 also features a powered bootlid, courtesy of an electric tailgate kit. The install apparently works with the OEM part from the Boyue Pro, ensuring a perfect fit without the need for cutting and drilling. This should be the unit as listed in the optional accessories pack for the SUV.

The key fob has also been given a matching yellow wrap treatment, but the adventure doesn’t end here – an audio system is currently being installed, and we were informed that there are plans to upgrade the brakes and suspension next.

We’ll have a more detailed story on this X50 project soon, but it is worth reminding that some modifications will void the vehicle warranty, in case anyone has the idea to go down the same route. Nonetheless, quite garang eh, this look, don’t you think?