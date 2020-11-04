In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Danny Tan / 4 November 2020 4:28 pm / 0 comments

TC Euro Cars (TCEC) has announced a clearance campaign for genuine Renault parts, with discounts of up to 90%. Models included are the Kangoo, 2015 Captur, Scenic, 2014 Koleos, Fluence, Megane (2012 and earlier), Megane RS (R26, RS 250, RS 265, RS 275), Clio, Clio IV RS, Espace III, Espace IV and Laguna III. The sale is from now till December 31 or while stocks last.

On top of the parts discount, customers who choose to replace or install the purchased parts at Renault authorised service centres will receive further discounts and benefits. If work is done at the Renault Petaling Jaya Service Centre, one will get a 50% discount on labour charges, free inspection and free car wash. At all other Renault SCs, it’s 30% off labour and free inspection.

Additionally, customers at the PJ service centre who are Maybank credit card holders can enjoy a 0% instalment plan with a minimum spend of RM500 via the Ezy Payment Scheme.

How to purchase? One can buy the parts at Renault service centres or the Renault Store on Shopee. To start, go to Renault Malaysia’s official website and go through the parts list by model. Select your parts and check availability before finalising the purchase. You can also browse the parts list on Renault Malaysia’s official store on Shopee. Upon confirmation of purchase, TCEC will arrange delivery to the customer’s address. Delivery charges apply.

Alternatively, customers can also walk-in, but before driving over to the SC, one will have to first make an appointment through the Renault E-Store to confirm parts availability. This is also in keeping with new normal SOPs.

We scanned the parts list and found it to be quite comprehensive – we can imagine that some of the items would be very hard to find elsewhere. Looking for a fuel pump for the Laguna Coupe (yes, that sleek and rare Aston Martin-style two-door) or a set of absorbers for your Megane R26 (I still want one, in Liquid Yellow)? They’re there, at half price. Plenty of Megane RS 250 stuff, too. This is truly a goldmine and great opportunity for Renault owners. Happy hunting!