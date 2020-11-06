In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 November 2020 1:46 pm / 0 comments

Audi has released more images of the RS e-tron GT as selected media were given the opportunity to drive pre-production prototypes. The fastest version of the electric four-door sedan boasts some impressive numbers, if reports from outlets like Autocar are any indication.

Contrary to what was previously reported, the RS won’t receive a trick triple-motor setup as per the Tesla Model S “Plaid”, instead getting a version of the dual-motor system found on the Porsche Taycan Turbo, which also rides on the same J1 platform. In normal driving conditions, it pushes out 598 PS and 830 Nm of torque, a little bit less than the Taycan Turbo’s 625 PS and 850 Nm.

The RS can ramp up its power output on overboost, too, but “only” to 646 PS; by comparison, the Porsche can free up an extra 34 PS. Even so, the car can get from zero to 100 km/h “quite a bit quicker than 3.5 seconds,” said technical project manager Dennis Schmitz to the British publication. A single-speed transmission drives the front wheels, while the rear axle benefits by a two-speed gearbox.

The battery is also shared with the Taycan – a floor-mounted 83.7 kWh lithium-ion battery that Audi estimates will net a range of around 400 km on the WLTP cycle. A 350 kW DC fast charger will be able to top up the battery to 80% charge in just 22.5 minutes, Ingolstadt said.

As for the rest of the car, the RS e-tron GT will come with triple-chamber air suspension, and without twin rear motors, the car relies on a limited-slip differential to shuffle torque across the rear axle. Unlike other RS models, this one doesn’t have any noticeable exterior tweaks to differentiate it from the standard e-tron GT, which is practically a note-for-note recreation of last year’s concept of the same name.

Since this RS is more of a mid-range performance model – at least in terms of electric cars – it does leave the door open for an even more focused version. There is talk of a triple-motor variant with as much as 710 PS, which would take the fight to the Taycan Turbo S. An RS e-tron GT plus, perhaps?