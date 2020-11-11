In Cars, International News, Rezvani / By Gerard Lye / 11 November 2020 10:47 am / 1 comment

After teasing the “god of all trucks” not too long ago, Rezvani has now unveiled its latest creation, the Hercules 6×6. With a base price that starts from USD225,000 (RM926,438), it certainly isn’t cheap, but then again, this isn’t for mortals who shy away from excess.

Measuring nearly 6.2 metres long, 2.3 metres wide and two metres high, the Hercules takes up a considerable amount of space, with just over a third of its length being taken up by its bed. The pick-up truck is based on the Jeep Gladiator, although you wouldn’t know it at first glance.

With a face reminiscent of the Tank and a body that appears to be designed for military use, the Hercules demands presence wherever it goes. It isn’t all for show either, as the truck is equipped with plenty of off-roading bits, including Fox Racing suspension, Dana 60 axles with air lockers, 37-inch tyres, 406-mm brake discs and eight-piston calipers, on-demand six-wheel drive (6×2, 6×4, and 6×6), a roof-mounted LED light bar, and plenty of winches and tow hooks available.

Inside, the Gladiator interior is made more upmarket thanks to Nappa leather seats, a suede headliner, ambient and additional lighting tweaks, along with a nine-inch Alpine head unit. Of course, everything is customisable to suits the needs of the customer, if the budget allows.

All these items are what you’ll get with the regular Hercules, but the star attraction of the options list is the military specification that adds an additional USD100,000 (RM411,950) to the base price. For the money, you get equipment that should help you cope with the apocalypse, whenever that happens.

Upgrades that come with the military specification include ballistics glass, body armour, underside explosive protection, as well as Kevlar wrapping for the radiator, battery and fuel tank. Rezvani will also fit military-spec runflat tyres to ensure you’re not stranded during a firefight, along with reinforced suspension, ram bumpers, and a deployable smoke screen to aid in your escape.

Thankfully, the Hercules won’t be short of power, as under the bonnet, there’s an upgraded version of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s 6.2 litre supercharged V8. Bored and stroked to seven litres, and equipped with a forged camshaft, stroker crank, and pistons, the end result is 1,300 hp and 1,341 Nm of torque.

Other lesser options that can be considered include a 6.4 litre HEMI V8 with only 500 hp, a 3.6 litre Pentastar V6 with 285 hp and 353 Nm, and a 3.0 litre EcoDiesel V6 with 260 hp and 600 Nm. An eight-speed automatic is standard with all engines, although the largest V8 misses out on an optional six-speed manual.

In the event the “enemy” advances upon your Hercules, users can deploy a number of countermeasures for protection. On the audible front, there are a variety of siren and horn options to attract attention, plus an intercom system to issue warning. Meanwhile, high-intensity lights are able to blind assailants on their advance, and if they somehow still manage to get close, there are electrified door handles and magnetic dead bolts to ensure no one gets in.

Don’t think an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon will incapacitate the Hercules either, as the truck was designed to fend off over 40 EMP strikes with zero degradation. A thermal night vision system also helps to make sure you’re not caught off-guard during night-time attacks. For even more security, occupants have access to gas masks, a hypothermia kit, and first aid kit, all part of a survival kit.

So, if you want a truck that will keep you safe and secure through the roughest of terrain, as well as during a war, the Hercules should fit the bill. Just make sure you wallet is thick, because we tried ticking as many options as possible in the configurator, and the total bill came up to USD570,185 (around RM2.35 million).