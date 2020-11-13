In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 13 November 2020 12:39 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA has officially made its launch debut in Thailand, where it is available in a sole GLA 200 AMG Dynamic variant, priced at 2.399 million baht (RM327,634). The H247 GLA first made its global debut back in December last year, and is meant to be a sportier, lifestyle-oriented alternative to the GLB in the German carmaker’s compact car range.

For the Thailand market, the GLA 200 uses the same powertrain as the GLB 200 Progressive sold there. Under the hood, there’s a M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 163 PS (161 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm.

The mill is paired with a 7G-DCT seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which drives the front wheels, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. The SUV also rides on lowered comfort suspension and is equipped with the Dynamic Select system, providing a number of drive modes that alter the characteristics of the powertrain.

On the outside, the SUV gets the AMG styling package, so the bumper is a lot more aggressive in appearance, with larger, faux intakes in the corners, no bumper guard, and is joined by a diamond grille with chrome pins and a single louvre.

Around back, you get slim, two oval-shaped exhaust outlets placed below a wide-width silver trim. The exterior kit list also includes LED High Performance headlamps, 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in tremolite grey, and polished aluminium roof rails.

Moving inside, there’s an AMG interior package, along with Artico leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery, which has red contrast topstitching (not pictured here). Other items include sports seats, a Nappa-leather trimmed steering wheel, carbon-structure trim, AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats, Thermatic dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and an ambient lighting system.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is also standard here, and consists of a touchpad, Touch Control on-wheel buttons, Android Auto and Apply CarPlay support, along with two 10.25-inch displays – one acts as a digital instrument cluster, while the other is touchscreen for the infotainment system.

As for safety, the GLA 200 comes with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), along with the usual gamut of passive systems like ESP, ABS, Active Brake Assist and adaptive brake lights. There are some driver assists too, including Speedtronic cruise control, Parktronic, Attention Assist, a tyre pressure monitor, but things like autonomous emergency braking and other active safety systems are not fitted.

In Malaysia, we still get the GLA in its first generation (X156), with four variants being offered – the GLA 200 Style, GLA 200 Night Edition, GLA 250 4Matic, and AMG GLA 45 4Matic. Are you looking forward to the arrival of the new model?

