In Bugatti, Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 18 November 2020 6:25 pm / 0 comments

Back in September, Lamborghini announced that its CEO, Stefano Domenicali, would be leaving his post to return to Formula One as its new CEO. The Italian luxury automaker has not named his replacement, but according to Automotive News Europe, Stephan Winkelmann, the current CEO of Bugatti, will reassume the mantle.

Winkelmann may take office as early as December 1, 2020. It won’t be his first rodeo, though, having led the company from 2005 to 2016. He gave the Urus SUV the green light before moving to Audi Sport, and his successor at Lamborghini was Domenicali.

If the Audi board (Audi is largely responsible for Lamborghini) approves of his new role, Winkelmann will officially be the CEO of Lamborghini (once again) and Bugatti. He has held the top spot in Bugatti for the past three years and signed off special projects like the Divo and Centodieci, as well as the Bolide concept race car. An official announcement will be made soon.