28 September 2020

It’s official – Stefano Domenicali will leave his role as CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. Starting January 2021, he will be the new president and CEO of Formula One. However, Lamborghini has yet to name a replacement for Domenicali.

Domenicali will succeed current F1 boss Chase Carey, who has run the show on behalf of owners Liberty Media since 2017. Liberty Media chief Greg Maffei said: “Stefano brings a rich history of success in F1 at Ferrari and the broader auto industry at Audi and Lamborghini.”

Yes, Domenicali had previously run the Ferrari F1 team from 2008 to 2014, after which he joined Audi. Then, he moved to Lamborghini in 2016, and was instrumental in introducing the Urus SUV, doubling global sales, and hiring over 700 new employees for a new production line at its Sant’Agata factory.

The 55-year-old Italian said “F1 has always been part of my life,” and that the “past six years at Audi and then leading Lamborghini have given me a broader perspective and experience that I will bring to Formula 1.”

According to Autocar, Domenicali will join F1 managing director Ross Brawn (former Ferrari technical chief) and work closely with Jean Todt, who is the FIA president.

Carey, meanwhile, will continue to serve as a non-executive chairman of F1. Maffei said Carey’s contributions have been phenomenal, from broadening the appeal of the sport, growing its digital presence, establishing new technical regulations, securing a cost cap for the first time, and reaching a more equitable Concorde agreement with the teams.”

Carey said: “I’m proud of the team that has not only navigated through an immensely challenging 2020 but returned with added purpose and determination in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I’m confident that we’ve built the strong foundation for the business to grow over the long term.”