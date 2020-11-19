In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 November 2020 8:25 pm / 1 comment

Toyo Tyre Malaysia will be officially introducing its new Proxes CR1 later today – the high-performance tyre is set to be launched online at 9pm in a live video presentation streamed via Toyo Tyre Malaysia’s official Facebook page. You’ll also be able to watch the launch via the paultan.org Facebook page.

During the launch, Malaysia’s very own Prince of Drift, Tengku Djan Ley Tengku Mahaleel, will share his personal view of the Proxes CR1, having tested the new tyre on his Mercedes-Benz C 230 recently. The Proxes CR1 has been designed to provide high levels of wet and dry performance as well as a smooth, comfortable ride. Low noise emission and a longer lifespan are also highlights of the new tyre.

The virtual launch event will also offer an interactive element, where you’ll stand a chance to win a set of Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres. All you have to do is answer five questions within the launch video. Once you have the answers, head on over to the Toyo Tyres Malaysia page and post your answers in one single comment there. Winners will be selected at random.

Additionally, 50 Petronas fuel cards, each worth RM20, are also up for grabs. So, be sure to tune in to the launch at 9pm. Further technical details, as well as available sizes and pricing, will be revealed during the launch.